Couple goes extra mile to combat drug addiction in native village

Implements similar plan at Sofi Pind in Jalandhar Cantt

Kamaljit Kaur, wife of Col Mandip Grewal (retd), interacts with residents. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 12

After dedicating over 30 years of his life to serving his country, Col Mandip Grewal (retd) and his wife Kamaljit Kaur have set their sights on a new mission — eradicating drug addiction in their native village of Sarabha in Ludhiana. The couple was heartbroken to see how drug abuse has left families torn apart.

Colonel Grewal, while discussing the impact of addiction on his village, said the sight of his fellow villagers succumbing to drug addiction was heart-breaking. “All my life I have been proud of the fact that I belong to the village of one of the greatest freedom fighters Kartar Singh Sarabha. However, after retirement, when I saw my ancestral village crumbling under the weight of drug abuse, it was too much to bear,” he added.

Despite the initial resistance from the villagers, the couple was determined to make a change. “We have put in countless hours of hard work and made a 10-step plan to combat the issue. The plan included passing a ‘matta’ against the sale and consumption of drugs, putting up their own numbers across the village, organising lectures in colleges and schools and using religious places to educate the locals on drugs,” Col Grewal said, adding that they also involved the youth of the village.

He said their perseverance paid off as women and children of the village started joining them in their mission. “Today, Sarabha is moving towards becoming a drug-free village. We started this initiative six months ago. After witnessing positive changes, we are implementing this same plan here at Sofi Pind in Jalandhar Cantt,” he added.

Kamaljit said: “There have been numerous times when they have gotten someone admitted to a rehab centre only to find out that they ran off a few hours later. Still, we never gave up.”

