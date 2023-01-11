Couple held for killing woman

Phagwara, January 10
The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a couple on the charge of murdering a woman.
Station House Officer (SHO) Palwindar Singh said the suspects have been identified as Manjit Lal — a resident of Kotla Janga village — and his wife Harjindar Kaur.
Jaswindar Singh — the husband of Paramjit Kaur, the victim — had complained to the police that late in the evening on January 8, Manjit, their neighbour, showed up drunk at a shop run by Paramjit, and hurled a stream of abuses at her.
Jaswindar said his wife tried to pacify him, but to no avail. Harjindar reached the spot with a stick in her hand. Manjit wrested the stick out of his wife’s hands and hit Paramjit on the head with it. She fell unconscious. She was rushed to the Nakodar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC.
