Couple held for Rs 35-lakh fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a couple on the charge of duping a villager of Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Investigating officer (IO) and in-charge Uggi police post Sukhwindar Singh said the accused have been named as Sukhchain Singh, a resident of Talwandi Bharo village, and his wife Jagbir Kaur. The IO said that a case under Section 406, 420 and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused. OC
Married woman missing in bilga
Phagwara: The Bilga police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman. Yogesh, a resident of Partab Pura village, told the police that his wife Veena went out of home on December 26 and did not return. IO Anwar Masih said a missing report has been registered. OC
Panchayat joins AAP in phagwara
Phagwara: AAP on Wednesday got shot in the arm in Phagwara when entire village panchayat of Khalwara village, including Sarpanch Agya Paul, joined the party today in the presence of former minister and AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan, who promised them development of the village and the region.
