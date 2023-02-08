Couple held for selling heroin

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a couple on the charge of selling heroin. The police said 11-gm heroin was recovered from the possession of Gurmit Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Toti village in Kapurthala, and his wife Reetu. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the couple. OC
2 booked for harassment
Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked two persons for dowry harassment. Harjinder Kaur daughter of Tarsem Singh of Shamsabad village had filed a complaint with the police that her in-laws had been demanding dowry and she was also being tortured physically and mentally. A case under Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard. OC
Car stolen from phagwara house
Phagwara: An Alto car bearing the registration number PB-08DR-8159 was found stolen in Baba Gadhia locality here last night. The car owner Samson told the police that he parked his car before his house last night but found it stolen this morning. The police have registered a case.
