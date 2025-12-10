Couple on bike hurt in accident

A motorcyclist and his wife sustained serious injuries when an e-rickshaw collided with their bike in the posh Hargobind Nagar area of Phagwara.

Advertisement

The couple was reportedly travelling through the locality when the speeding e-rickshaw hit their motorcycle, causing both of them to fall onto the road. Residents of the area immediately contacted emergency services and arranged for the injured couple to be shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara.

Advertisement

The medical authorities confirmed that both victims suffered significant injuries.