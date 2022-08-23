Couple robbed of Rs 2.1L, cell phone

Our Correspondent

Mukerian (Hoshiarpur), Aug 22

A couple was robbed of Rs 2.10 lakh, cell phone and important documents on Tehsil Complex Road Monday afternoon.

Victim Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sadullapur Kalota village, said he had bought a piece of land and to get the sale deed registered, he along with his wife Nisha had gone on a scooter and withdrew Rs 2 lakh from Punjab National Bank Talwara Road, Mukerian.

When he reached near the gate of Tehsil Complex, two boys on a motorcycle snatched his wife’s purse and fled towards Talwara Road. He followed them for some distance, but they escaped. In his wife’s purse, besides Rs 2 lakh, there were Rs 10,000 more in cash, the bank ATM, cheque book, PAN card and some other documents. The police have started the investigation.

Activa snatched from woman

Phagwara: Three unidentified bike-borne robbers snatched an Activa scooter from a woman near Pandori village on Sunday. The victim, identified as Pooja Chowpara of Dudal Mohalla, said she had gone to Khalwara Bypass for some work on her scooter when the robbers stopped her and forcibly took her scooter. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. OC