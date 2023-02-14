Couples celebrate wedding anniv by planting saplings

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 13

Under the Haryawal Punjab Mission, an event named ‘Haryawal Milan’, was organised at Model Town in Nawanshahr today in collaboration with SKT Plantation wherein seven couples celebrated their wedding anniversary by planting saplings and giving away the message of increasing green cover in the state.

The couples, namely Salil Gupta and his wife Ridhima Gupta, Kishore Vij and Sadhna, Deepak Kundra and Anju, Tarlok Singh Sethi and Satnam Kaur, Amit Bajaj and Pooja along with Chetan Bahri and his wife, and Yaspal planted mango saplings in a park and others places at Model Town.

Manoj Kanda, district convener, Haryawal Punjab, said a ‘Clean and Green Drive’ under Haryawal Mission Punjab was conceived and started two months ago jointly by the NGOs and Municipal Council, Nawanshahr. He said a number of events and activities were being organised under this drive to increase the green cover in the district.

He said birthdays, anniversaries, etc., are special occasions that people often celebrate. “By celebrating their wedding anniversary by planting saplings, these couples have given away the message of ‘Green Punjab’, and set an example for others to follow”, he added.

Ankush Nijhawan and Bharat Jyoti Kundra from Hariawal Punjab and SKT Plantation while congratulating the couples said everyone should learn from them and do their bit to save the environment. On the occasion, a resolution was also taken to not use disposables.