Jalandhar court acquits drug lord, wife, son in assault case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

A city court on Wednesday acquitted drug lord Ranjit Singh, alias Raja Kandola, his wife Rajwant Kaur, his son Bally Singh and an accomplice Sukhjinder Singh in a seven-year-old case of an attempt to escape from the police custody, assaulting public servants and tearing uniform of a cop.

Raja Kandola and his family hail from NRI Colony of Banga in Nawanshahr. Sukhjinder is a resident of Rohini in the National Capital.

As per the FIR, all four were brought to Jalandhar district courts complex from Kapurthala jail on May 17, 2016, by cops for their appearance in an NDPS case dating back to June 2012. As the four entered the court premises, they refused to get down from the vehicle.

The charge against Kandola, his wife and son was that they tried to escape from the lawful custody, assaulted cops and even tore uniform of Head Constable Makhan Singh. Kandola’s wife faced the accusation that she tried to push and shove women constables.

All three were booked under Sections 353, 186, 224, 511 and 34 of the IPC at the New Baradari police station. The trio contested the case stating that when they were about get down from the vehicle, media reporters started clicking their pictures. The trio maintained that they had requested the police not to allow reporters to click their pictures.

They alleged that instead the police beat them up, forcibly removed their masks and allowed photographers to take their pictures. The trio said they had even lodged a complaint in this connection with the District Judge in Jalandhar.