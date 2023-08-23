Court allows MGN Trust to hold elections

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar, August 22

The ongoing dispute in the Montgomery Guru Nanak (MGN) Educational Trust is set to get settled with a local court allowing the conduct of elections to it.

The court of Justice Renuka Kalra, Civil Judge (Junior Division), had on Saturday “allowed an application for the appointment of receiver or for giving directions to the Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar to hold elections”.

The MGN Trust had been restrained by the court from conducting the elections on May 17, 2021 following a dispute between the members. The matter pertained to the Trust which runs Montgomery Guru Nanak schools and colleges in the region. The court has deemed it necessary to provide congenial atmosphere to both parties for conducting fair and impartial election of trust.

A petition had been filed in 2020 in the Punjab and Haryana High Court but it was disposed of with the direction to Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar to consider and decide it. The DC had then passed orders, “Taking cognisance of a situation where half of the trustees are showing no confidence in the incumbent office-bearers of the trust, it will be appropriate that an impartial court-appointed functionary takes charge of the trust and gets financial audit conducted under his supervision to fix responsibility of any misappropriation.”