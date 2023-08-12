Court disposes of petition of former Nurmahal SHO

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by former Nurmahal SHO Shiv Dev Singh Kahlon.

The case The case pertains to Sukhdev, his six-month pregnant wife Bindar and their six-month-old daughter Kusum, who had jumped before a running train after Shivdev Singh Kahlon, the then Nurmahal SHO, allegedly told Sukhdev that his family would be tortured for not helping the police trace his cousin involved in an abduction case.

A bench headed by Justice Aupinder Singh Grewal said in its order that the petitioner is seeking a quashing of FIR No.112 dated July 1, 2007, filed under Sections 217, 323, 342, 306 and 120-B of the IPC besides Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 3, 4 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, registered at the Nurmahal police station in Jalandhar district.

The state counsel filed an affidavit of Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), which was taken on record. He while referring to the affidavit submitted that the cancellation report had been filed before the competent court.

In view of the above, counsel for the petitioner submitted that he does not want to press the petition at this stage. The petition stands disposed of as not pressed at this stage.

It may be mentioned that the case pertains to 30-year-old Sukhdev, his six-month pregnant wife Bindar along with their six-month-old daughter Kusum who had jumped before a running train at Nurmahal on June 8, 2007, after Shivdev Singh Kahlon, the then Nurmahal SHO, allegedly told Sukhdev that they would torture his family just for not helping the police trace his cousin involved in an abduction case. Sukhdev was kept in illegal custody for three days and subjected to severe torture, it was alleged.

