Court grants anticipatory bail to police constable in bribery case

A court in Kapurthala has granted anticipatory bail to Senior Constable Amandeep Singh, posted as Naib Reader to the Superintendent of Police (Investigation), in a bribery case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

In an order dated October 19, 2026, Additional Sessions Judge Gurmeet Tiwana allowed Singh’s application under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, ruling that custodial interrogation was not required at this stage.

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The case stems from an FIR registered on October 5 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging a demand for Rs 2 lakh linked to a land-possession dispute and a cheating complaint.

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The prosecution alleged that Singh demanded the money after a complaint accused the complainant of cheating Surjit Singh of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. The defence denied any demand for illegal gratification and cited an affidavit from Surjit Singh stating that Rs 2 lakh remained payable.

The court found the audio recording was incomplete and did not clearly establish the purpose of the alleged demand. It also noted Singh’s willingness to co-operate and directed him to join the investigation within 15 days, co-operate with investigators and provide a voice sample when required.

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The bail order does not determine the merits of the allegations, which remain under investigation.