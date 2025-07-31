Court orders DC to remove protesters from Latifpura road, claims JAC

The Joint Action Committee said today that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar to clear the road at Latifpura, which had been blocked by protesters following the demolition of illegal structures by the Jalandhar Improvement Trust. "The court has instructed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure compliance within 30 days," Jaswinder Singh of the committee said.

Committee members said the blockage of this key road had led to severe traffic congestion on the connecting route between Model Town and GTB Nagar, which remained choked for most of the day.

"Larger vehicles, including school buses and goods trolleys, have faced considerable difficulties navigating the area. Local shopkeepers have also reported a significant drop in business due to the persistent traffic disruptions. Despite multiple appeals made to the local authorities, no effective action had been taken to reopen the road," the members said.

Taking up the matter, the Joint Action Committee, Jalandhar, led by Chairman Varinder Malik, filed a petition in the High Court. "We welcome the decision," the members said.