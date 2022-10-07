Court sends drunken youth to police custody

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

A youth, who had created ruckus with cops in an inebriated condition at PPR Market on Wednesday late night, was arrested and on Thursday and presented in the court. His video of misbehaving with senior police officials, including ADCP Aditya, had gone viral.

The police of Division No. 7 have got a day’s remand of the accused, Akhil Sharma, from the court. An FIR has been lodged against him under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene act and songs).

“Akhil had reportedly also tried to run over a constable at the naka in the market. The constable has suffered a fracture,” said SHO Rajesh Kumar, adding that an MLR had been received for this offence.

DCP Jagmohan Singh said, “Akhil is running his business in chemicals. We got him medically tested last evening and have got a positive report for alcohol consumption. So, we will book him for drunken driving too.”