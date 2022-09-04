Covid: 10 fresh cases in Jalandhar district

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: As many as 10 Covid cases and one death were reported in Jalandhar on Saturday. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar increased to 80,966 cases. As many as 78,919 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 75. The Covid death toll in Jalandhar slightly rose to 1,972. Meanwhile, Kapurthala logged one new case on Saturday. With this, the Kapurthala tally has increased to 24,415 cases. No new death has been reported. The total death toll in Kapurthala remained at 599 on Saturday. tns

One nabbed with stolen motorcycle

Phagwara: Rawalpindi police arrested a man and recovered a stolen bike from his possession last night. Surjit Singh Pattar, SHO, said the arrested accused has been identified as Fauja Ram, a resident of Rajpur Sahota. The accused was nabbed near Amar Palace in Rihana Jattan. He was riding the stolen bike, and was caught at a checkpoint. The police have registered a case under Sections 411 and 379 of the IPC. oc

3 booked for dowry demand

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, Amandeep Kaur, Phagwara Police have registered a case under Sections 406, 498A and120B of the IPC against her husband Narinder Singh, his father Harbhaghan Singh and mother Manjit Kaur, all residents of Manku, on the charge of harrassing the complainant physically and mentally to fulfill their demands to bring more dowry. The Police are investigating the matter, but no arrest has been made yet. oc

2 houses burgled in separate cases

Phagwara: Two houses were reportedly burgled in Sugar Mills Colony in Phagwara on Thursday night. The burglars broke into the house of Gobind Ram and decamped with cash and valuable goods worth Rs 2.2 lakh. In another incident, some unidentified burglars barged into the house of Kamaljit Kaur, and made away with eight gold earrings and cash. The police have registered separate cases under Section 379 of the IPC. oc

‘Declare Sept 5 gazetted holiday’

Phagwara: Former Punjab minister and senior AAP leader Joginder Singh Mann has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to declare a gazetted holiday on September 5 to mark Parkash Purb of Baba Jiwan Singh. In a letter to the CM, Joginder Mann said the unprecedented act of selfless service by Baba Jiwan Singh for bringing the head (sis) of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur from Delhi to Anandpur Sahib, without caring for his life and handing it over to Guru Gobind Singh with utmost respect and reverence is a source of inspiration for the younger generation.