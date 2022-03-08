Covid: 11 fresh cases, no deaths in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 7

A total of 11 new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar on Monda, taking the Covid tally in Jalandhar reached 78,229 cases. With no deaths in the district, the district deceased tally remains at 1,578 today. As many as 76,609 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 42. Of the 20,98,000 samples collected in the district, so far, 19,37,116 samples have tested negative.

All well in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covoid on Monday. The Kapurthala district tally is 23,831. No new death was reported in Kapurthala. The total deceased tally in the district so far is 579.