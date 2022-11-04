Covid: 2 fresh cases in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

Two new cases of Covid were reported from Jalandhar today, taking the tally to 81,135. As many as 79,141 people have recovered from Covid while the number of active cases was 10. No death was reported from the district today, keeping the toll unchanged to 1,984.

No new case of Covid was reported from Kapurthala today. The district tally remained at 24,463. No death was also recorded.