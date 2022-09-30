Covid: 3 fresh cases in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

A total of three Covid cases were reported from Jalandhar district today. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar increased to 81,063 cases. As many as 79,067 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar was 13 today. The Covid death tally in Jalandhar remained at 1983 today.

The Kapurthala district reported one new case of Covid on Thursday. One new death was reported from the distriict today.