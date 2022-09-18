Covid: 7 new cases in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, September 17
The district reported seven fresh cases of Covid on Saturday. Of the seven cases, four were reported from Jalandhar and three were from other districts. With this, the Covid tally in the district has increased to 81,024.
As many as 79,018 people have recovered from the virus in the district, while the active caseload stands at 26. The Covid death tally in Jalandhar remained static at 1,980.
Kapurthala reports 2 cases
The district reported two new cases of Covid today. With this, the Covid in Kapurthala has reached 24,431. Meanwhile, no new death was reported today. The total deceased tally remained at 600.
Meanwhile the Hoshiarpur, district reported one Covid-related fatality on Saturday. A 65-year-old woman of Ghogra village in Dasuya died at a private hospital in Jalandhar. A spokesman of the Health Department said six fresh cases of Covid were also reported in the district.
The death toll in the district has reached 1,418 while total no of patients is 42,382./OC
