Covid cases on the rise in Jalandhar district, 953 +ve this month

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 21

Covid-19 continues to be a cause for concern with the district witnessing 953 positive cases in August so far. The new cases reported this month are significantly higher as compared to those reported in April, May, June and July.

As per the official data, the district witnessed 96 cases in April, 66 in May, 181 in June and over 800 cases in July. In August, however, until today - 953 cases have already been reported. In the past one week, around 250 cases have been reported in the district. The district single day case tally today is around 40 and the total number of cases reported so far is 80,724.

Meanwhile, the health experts blamed the carefree attitude of residents to be the main reason behind the sudden rise in the cases. They said though they have advised people to learn to live with the virus, it doesn’t mean that they ignore the government guidelines and do away with Covid-appropriate behaviour at public places.

“Just go to markets, Sunday bazars or hill stations, you will feel like there is nothing like Covid-19 in this world. The number of cases is continuously increasing and there is definitely a need to take precautions,” said a health official.

On being asked about covid-19 situation in Jalandhar, district health officials maintained that everything was under control in the district and the recovery rate was also good. They said patients were recovering in five or seven days, besides the tally of active cases in the district has decreased to 240. Meanwhile, they appealed to the residents to follow the recent guidelines of the state government and wear face masks in public places.

District Health officials also said seeing the rise in the number of new infections, they have increased contact tracing and looking for cluster infections. But no clusters or hotspots have been found so far. They advised people who suffer from co-morbidities to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

‘Situation under control’

District health officials however have maintained that everything is under control in the district and the recovery rate is also good. They have said patients are recovering in five or seven days, besides the tally of active cases in the district has decreased to 240.