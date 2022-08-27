Covid claims two more lives, 23 test +ve in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

As many as 23 Covid cases and two virus-related deaths were reported in Jalandhar today. Of the total cases, 20 were reported from the district and the remaining patients belong to other districts. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar has increased to 80,868.

As many as 78,677 people have recovered from the disease in the district while the number of active cases is 222. The Covid death toll in Jalandhar increased to 1,969 today.

2 fresh cases in K’thala

Kapurthala district reported two new cases of Covid today. The district tally has increased to 24,385. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in the district and the deceased toll remained consistent at 598.