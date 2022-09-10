Covid: Jalandhar district sees 7 fresh cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

The district reported seven new cases of Covid on Friday. Of the seven, four cases were reported from the district, while remaining patients belong to other districts.

With this, the Covid case count in the district has increased to 80,996. As many as 78,973 people have recovered from the virus, while the number of active cases in Jalandhar is 44. The Covid death tally in Jalandhar remained 1,979 today.

One death was reported in Kapurthala on Friday.