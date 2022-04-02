Covid vax for those left out from April 4

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

The children and pregnant women who have been left out of the routine vaccination for Covid-19 will be jabbed from April 4 onwards. Only 38,960 children in the 12-14 age range were administered the Covid dose until today.

Amid observing Azadi Da Amrit Mahotsav, the second round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 will begin from April 4 onwards. Those left out of vaccination drives will be covered during the drive. A meeting was also held on the issue under the chairmanship of Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Ghotra. It was also attended by District Immunisation Officer Rakesh Chopra among others.