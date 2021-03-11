Covid waning: Only 39 cases so far this month

April witnessed 57 infections; last virus-related death was on March 1

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 26

Though Omicron’s sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 were reported in India recently, Covid maintains an overall trend of decline in Jalandhar district.

The numbers are currently in control and the figures of May are lesser than April. Unless there is a new variant, cases are not expected to rise. — Dr Aditya Paul, Epidemiologist

There has been a marginal surge in the number of cases towards the end of May, while the overall cases reported this month so far remain much lesser than those recorded in April. Total positive cases until today are 78,379 and May registered a total of 39 cases so far.

As compared to May, the total number of cases reported in April was 57. In all, 96 cases were recorded in April and May.

The last Covid-related death reported in the district was on March 1 and the toll has remained at 1,578 for the last nearly three months.

A total of six Covid cases were reported on May 23, the highest in a day in the district for nearly a month. Before that, on April 25, eight cases of Covid were recorded in the district in a single day. From April 25 to May 23, the number of single-day Covid cases had not surpassed four on any given day and three cases were reported in Jalandhar today.

While there had been an upsurge in the number of infections in January and February, the reduction in Covid cases began from March onwards, since then the cases have constantly been declining.

Epidemiologist Dr Aditya Paul said: “Currently there is no indication of a surge in Covid cases in the district. The numbers are currently in control and the figures of May are lesser than April. Unless there is a new variant, cases are not expected to rise. Even in case of a new variant, which is largely being reported among children, all due measures are being taken by vaccinating children.”

