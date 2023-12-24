CP meets industrialists, seeks views on ways to improve traffic situation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 23

Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police Jalandhar, on Saturday held a meeting with industrialists and businessmen from the city. The purpose was to garner detailed insight and recommendations concerning the ongoing process of encroachment removal.

Industrialists and businessmen were asked to share their perspectives and contribute valuable feedback in improving traffic situation. Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma assured the participants that comprehensive measures would be taken to address their concerns. He said stringent actions against traffic rule violators would be taken to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Emphasising the need for collaborative efforts, the Commissioner of Police underscored the significance of united action to transform Jalandhar into an encroachment-free and congestion-free urban centre. The meeting concluded with the Commissioner of Police extending gratitude to the industrialists and businessmen for their contributions and insightful suggestions. “The feedback gathered during the session will play a pivotal role in further refining the encroachment removal process,” he added.