CP meets industrialists, seeks views on ways to improve traffic situation

Jalandhar, December 23
Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police Jalandhar, on Saturday held a meeting with industrialists and businessmen from the city. The purpose was to garner detailed insight and recommendations concerning the ongoing process of encroachment removal.
Industrialists and businessmen were asked to share their perspectives and contribute valuable feedback in improving traffic situation. Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma assured the participants that comprehensive measures would be taken to address their concerns. He said stringent actions against traffic rule violators would be taken to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
Emphasising the need for collaborative efforts, the Commissioner of Police underscored the significance of united action to transform Jalandhar into an encroachment-free and congestion-free urban centre. The meeting concluded with the Commissioner of Police extending gratitude to the industrialists and businessmen for their contributions and insightful suggestions. “The feedback gathered during the session will play a pivotal role in further refining the encroachment removal process,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iranian drone ‘attack’ hit chemical tanker off near India: Pentagon
The incident took place 200 nautical miles from the coast of...
Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggling to regulate the traffic
No offence under SC/ST Act if abuse is not in public: Allahabad High Court
The court makes the observation while quashing a case agains...
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...