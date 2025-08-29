CPI awareness march reaches Phagwara ahead of national conference

The Communist Party of India's (CPI) awareness march, which commenced from the memorial of Ghadar Party founder-president Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, reached Phagwara on Thursday as part of its campaign ahead of the party's forthcoming National Conference.

The march was led by CPI Kapurthala district secretary Jaipal Phagwara, Advocate Rajinder Singh Rana, and Trilok Singh Bhubiana.

Addressing a press conference in Phagwara, CPI National Council member Prithipal Singh Marimegha and State Secretariat member Kashmir Singh Gadaia criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for the "pathetic condition" of farm laborers and industrial workers.

They stated that agricultural workers are left without employment after the paddy transplantation season, forcing their families into hunger, while local industries have either shut down or rely on cheaper migrant labor from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, leaving Punjabi workers jobless.

They further alleged that the state government has failed to provide subsidized food grains through ration depots, while the Centre has withheld payments under the MGNREGA scheme. Crop losses due to waterlogging along Punjab's river belt have further deepened the crisis, they added. Marimegha demanded compensation of Rs 1,00,000 per acre for damaged crops, along with financial assistance for families living in roadside tents with their children and cattle.

The leaders said the march aims to raise awareness about such pressing issues in the run-up to the CPI National Conference scheduled in Chandigarh from September 21 to 25, 2025, and to ensure broad participation.

The march was formally welcomed at the office of the Sarb Naujawan Sabha, where CPI leaders Prithipal Singh Marimegha, Kashmir Singh Gadaia, Rupinder Kaur Marimegha (President, Women's Front), Jaipal Singh, Punjabi writer Ravinder Singh Chot, Sukhwinder Singh (President), and Principal Gurmeet Singh Palahi were honored. Several other leaders, including Rashpal Singh (General Secretary, Kirti Kisan Sabha), Mukand Singh, Surjit Singh Thattha, Malkeet Singh, Mahinga Singh, and Sarwan Singh, also joined the programme.