CPI extends support to Congress

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

The Congress on Saturday got a major shot in the arm today when Communist Party of India (CPI) and Arun Sandal, president, Kabir Tiger Force, declared their complete support in favour of the Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary in the forthcoming Jalandhar LS bypoll.

In a major setback to AAP, the cousin of its candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, Kamal, joined Congress with his supporters. In another development, ex-Congress MLA Raj Kumar Gupta rejoined the Congress ahead of the bypoll. The joinings were done in the presence of the party president Amarinder S Raja Warring, who warmly welcomed the newly-joined members and assured them of due respect and support in the party fold.

Meanwhile, the Quami Insaaf Morcha urged the Jalandhar electorate to cast their vote against the ruling parties in the state and the Centre.

Pal Singh France and Gurdeep Singh Bathinda from the morcha said AAP was playing as the second fiddle in the hands of its Delhi leadership.