Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Jalandhar, April 11

Starting his poll campaign from the native place of communist leader Harkishan S Surjit at Bundala village near here, CPI (M) candidate Parshotam Lal Bilga held a rally today.

Party leaders and speakers at the event launched the Lok Sabha campaign in Jalandhar recalling the contributions of one of their tallest leaders Surjit, who was also the party’s general secretary. The speakers at the rally said the party was attempting to unite all left-oriented, secular groups and forum.

Balwant S Ramoowalia of the Lok Bhalai Party also came in to support the CPI (M) candidate.

