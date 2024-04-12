Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Jalandhar, April 11
Starting his poll campaign from the native place of communist leader Harkishan S Surjit at Bundala village near here, CPI (M) candidate Parshotam Lal Bilga held a rally today.
Party leaders and speakers at the event launched the Lok Sabha campaign in Jalandhar recalling the contributions of one of their tallest leaders Surjit, who was also the party’s general secretary. The speakers at the rally said the party was attempting to unite all left-oriented, secular groups and forum.
Balwant S Ramoowalia of the Lok Bhalai Party also came in to support the CPI (M) candidate.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata
Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...
Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi
Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...
DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal
His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore
Sikhs form a 6.2 per cent of the total population in Pakista...