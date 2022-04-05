CPI (ML) to hold protests across Punjab on April 8

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) New Democracy will be holding protest across the state on April 8 in support of political prisoners and jailed intellectuals. Party’s senior state leader Ajmer Singh said the demonstrations will be held to call for the release of prisoners who hadn’t been released despite having completed their terms, undertrials and those political prisoners who had been jailed without proper trials after being charged under strong sections, intellectuals, writers, journalists and those fighting for people’s issues.

Ajmer Singh said the Britishers faced resistance from Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt when they were bringing in black laws like Public Safety Bill and Trade Disputes Bill in 1929. He said there even stronger laws are being brought in India than those which the British brought in.

He said with different laws like MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act), etc. people’s voices raised in support of their rights is being suppressed. Those resisting, are being jailed.

The party called for wholehearted participation of people to raise the issues of the people in the protests which will be held at various district headquarters on April 8.