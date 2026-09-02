CPM workers protest rising prices, burn Centre’s effigy

CPM workers staged a protest against the Centre over rising prices of essential commodities in Garhshankar on Tuesday and burnt an effigy of the government.

Advertisement

The protest was led by party leader Darshan Singh Mattu. Addressing the gathering, Mattu, Gurnek Singh Bhajjal, Bibi Subhash Mattu and Kulwinder Sangha alleged that the policies of the Union Government had led to a sustained rise in inflation, putting an additional burden on common households.

Advertisement

They said the prices of food and other essential items had increased significantly, affecting household budgets, particularly those of poor and middle-class families. They alleged that the government was pursuing policies that benefited big corporate houses at the expense of ordinary people.

Advertisement

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and demanded immediate steps to control prices and provide relief to the common people. Former principal Bikkar Singh, Rashpal Kaur, Tarsem Lal, Harinder Singh, Sohan Singh, Sita Singh, Sodhi Ram, Jatinder Kumar and Amarjit were among those present.