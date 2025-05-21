DT
Crackdown on eve-teasing, 51 challans, 12 bikes impounded

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:57 AM May 21, 2025 IST
In an effort to curb eve-teasing and promote road safety, the Commissionerate Police conducted a three-day special drive between May 17 and May 20 under the supervision of ACP North Aatish Bhatia.

The drive took place between 12 PM and 3 PM near Government Senior Secondary School at Maqsudan Chowk and Nehru Garden Senior Secondary School, targeting areas with high footfall of students.

The operation involved coordinated nakabandi and vehicle checking by SHO Division No. 1 and SHO Division No. 3, supported by the Emergency Response System (ERS) and Field Media Team (FMT).

A total of 390 vehicles were checked during the drive. The police issued 51 challans for various violations and impounded 12 motorcycles. Key violations included modified bullet motorcycles (7), triple riding (9), riding without helmets (10), vehicles without number plates (7) and underage driving (6).

Officials said the drive was launched to ensure a safe environment for women, girls and schoolchildren while reinforcing traffic discipline across the city.

