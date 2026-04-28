icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Crackdown on illegal mining in Kuneil

Crackdown on illegal mining in Kuneil

5 tippers, machinery seized

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Garhshankar, Updated At : 08:59 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a significant action against illegal mining, a joint team of the police and the Mining Department, Garhshankar, conducted a late-night raid at an unauthorised stone crusher unit operating at village Kuneil.

Advertisement

The raid was led by SDO-cum-Mining Officer Harkanwal Singh, who said the action was carried out following reports of illegal mining activities at the site. During the operation, the team seized five tippers, a DG set and a poclain machine allegedly being used for unauthorised extraction.

Advertisement

Officials stated that the stone crusher unit was operating without proper permissions and was involved in illegal mining in the Shivalik region. The seized vehicles and machinery have been taken into custody as part of the enforcement action.

Advertisement

A junior engineer from the Mining Department confirmed that a communication has been sent to the SHO, Garhshankar, recommending registration of an FIR in the matter.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts