Crackdown on illegal mining in Kuneil

In a significant action against illegal mining, a joint team of the police and the Mining Department, Garhshankar, conducted a late-night raid at an unauthorised stone crusher unit operating at village Kuneil.

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The raid was led by SDO-cum-Mining Officer Harkanwal Singh, who said the action was carried out following reports of illegal mining activities at the site. During the operation, the team seized five tippers, a DG set and a poclain machine allegedly being used for unauthorised extraction.

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Officials stated that the stone crusher unit was operating without proper permissions and was involved in illegal mining in the Shivalik region. The seized vehicles and machinery have been taken into custody as part of the enforcement action.

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A junior engineer from the Mining Department confirmed that a communication has been sent to the SHO, Garhshankar, recommending registration of an FIR in the matter.