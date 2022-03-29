Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 28

At least eight to 10 buildings near a private hospital in the district have developed cracks due to the alleged ongoing construction work of the basement of the hospital. Huge cracks appeared in houses and cracks run through walls, lawns, floors and roofs and concrete walls were displaced at places due to the construction work. Raman Arora, Jalandhar Central MLA of AAP, visited the spot on Sunday night after repeated complaints were made by residents. The MLA said strict action would be taken against the violators.

A house owner shows the cracks

While the Municipal Corporation said the hospital has got government approval for a “double basement”, AAP MLA Raman Arora said he would recommend strict action against those indulging in building violations.

The resident, whose house developed cracks and was visited by the MLA, said they were woken up by sounds of construction work in the morning as things started with 2 mm cracks. However, as the day advanced, the cracks increased and got wider. At places, huge displacement had been caused and 6 to 7-inch gaps in the walls had emerged.

After reaching the spot, Raman Arora inspected cracks and interacted with local residents last night. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “I have intimated the Commissioner and we are waiting for MC staff to come. At least 8 to 10 houses have been damaged and we will take strict action against those who caused damage to property. If the contractor has operated without the NOC, he will also be counted as an accused for carrying out the illegal work.”

Arora also took on a police official when he said there were one or two houses with cracks. Arora said, “You can clearly hear people say 8 to 10 houses were damaged. You should enquire before making such statements.”

MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma said, “The hospital has already got an approval for the basement. However, we don’t know about the violations beyond that so far. Today we have sought all the papers related to the hospital.” Our staff and inspectors also visited the hospital today, but due to the unavailability of doctor (owner) in the hospital, the measurement was not carried out. The process will be completed tomorrow. It is only after a complete verification that it can be said for sure whether they was any violation.

Speaking to The Tribune, Raman Arora said, “There are clear violations and the damage to the buildings near the hospital looks like there has been an earthquake there. Residents were shaken up as the floors in the house had sunk. The issue has been flagged to the MC and action will certainly be taken against culprits. Details of those erring in the case will emerge after the verification of the case is complete. The process will be carried out tomorrow.”