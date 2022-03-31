Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Three days after some houses in Adarsh Nagar developed cracks owing to digging in a building owned by Joshi Hospital near Kapurthala Chowk, the MC authorities have decided to take action against the accused persons.

On Wednesday, three notices were issued by MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma, who had visited the site a day before. He issued a showcause notice to Assistant Town Planner Vinod Dua and Building Inspector Dinesh Joshi asking them to reply to him within two days as to why they failed to check the alleged violation of excavation being done in a 12-marla area on the backside of the building which was not even a part of the approved plan.

The second notice was issued to hospital owner Dr Joshi indicating that he solely would be responsible for any further damage caused to the surrounding houses.

A third communication was written to Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh recommending to him the lodging of an FIR against the contractor for handling the digging work irresponsibly and without taking appropriate safety measures and in an unsanctioned part of the building.

Dr Prem Sharma, whose house faced the maximum damage in the incident, today got dismantled his new construction in the more affected backyard.