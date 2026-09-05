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Home / Jalandhar / Credit war erupts over Jalandhar stadium inauguration

Credit war erupts over Jalandhar stadium inauguration

Pargat Singh says Cong spent Rs 6.75 crore; AAP’s Thiara claims state govt put in Rs 49 lakh

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:03 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Rajwinder Kaur Thiara at the inauguration of the stadium at Mithapur in Jalandhar Cantonment.
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A credit war has erupted over the inauguration of the renovated Shaheed Darshan Singh Kaypee Stadium at Mithapur here.

After AAP’s Jalandhar Cantonment halqa in-charge Rajwinder Kaur Thiara inaugurated the stadium, local Congress MLA Pargat Singh said the facility, spread over around eight acres, had been renovated at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore provided during the Congress government.

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Pargat said AAP leaders had no moral right to inaugurate it when their government “had not spent even a single rupee on it”. Pargat said even the plaque put up at the stadium did not carry his name, despite the stadium being located in his constituency.

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“The project had taken off in 2020 and more than 80 per cent of the work was completed during the Congress government. The work was approved under the Smart City project. The stadium has a hockey and a football ground. An AstroTurf was also laid there, besides a synthetic track for morning walkers,” he said. Pargat said two major works remained. “We wanted to construct washrooms and convert a room into a gym. These works remain pending. Without their completion, the inauguration made no sense,” he added.

Reacting to it, Thiara maintained that the AAP government spent Rs 49 lakh on the stadium. “A lot of work has been executed since we came to power,” she said.

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Asked why the MLA’s name had not been included on the plaque, the AAP leader said, “We knew that he was not going to come (for the inauguration). So, there was no point putting his name.”

Even Deputy Mayor Malkit Singh, an AAP leader who hails from the area, has expressed disappointment over not being involved in the inauguration.

No other AAP leader, including the city Mayor, was invited for the inauguration.

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