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Home / Jalandhar / Cricketer Ishan Kishan tours LPU campus, asks about admission process

Cricketer Ishan Kishan tours LPU campus, asks about admission process

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:54 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Ishan Kishan
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Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Ishan Kishan is set to enrol at Lovely Professional University (LPU) as its student. The varsity had invited him for a campus tour on Friday.

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Ishan was taken on a guided tour—including classrooms, Uni Mall with food courts, retail stores and recreation zones. The professional cricketer was also shown the sports complex. At the end of his tour, Ishan did something nobody had quite anticipated. He turned to the university’s leadership and asked, with complete directness: “I have visited the whole campus. I loved everything I saw. So — what is the process of admission?”

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Ishan, however, is yet to finalise his decision. During his visit, Ishan also opened up about where his journey began. He recalled a train journey to Dehradun for a cricket tournament. A young Ishan and his brother travelling together, the compartment packed and no seat to be found.

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The two brothers ended up sitting on newspaper spread out on the floor — right next to the train washroom. His elder brother sprayed with deodorant so he could sleep and make his way to chase a dream that most people around them could not then see.

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