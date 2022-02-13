'Crime against women on the rise in Modi rule'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 12

Congress’ national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohammad on Saturday alleged that the mindset of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government has always been anti-women.

Addressing mediapersons at the Congress Bhawan here, she said India has dropped 28 places to 140 out of 156 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021. “According to the NCRB’s ‘Crime in India’ 2019 report, crime against women increased by 7.3 per cent from 2018 to 2019 under the patronage of the Modi government”, she said.

“A total of 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women were registered during 2019, an increase of 7.3 per cent (3,78,236 cases) over 2018. Most of the cases of heinous crime against women under the IPC were registered under ‘assault on honor’ (21.8 per cent), ‘kidnapping of women’ and ‘rape’ (25.8 per cent). The NCRB report states that per lakh female population in 2019, the crime rate against women is 62.4 compared to 2018 (58.8)”, said the Congress leader.

Dr Shama said in all BJP-ruled states, crime against women is at its peak, “The state with the highest crime and kidnapping against women is UP. Not only this, after the highest number of rapes or gang rapes in the country, women are killed in UP, MP at No. 2 and No. 3 is the state of Assam.” —