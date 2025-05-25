Crime briefs

Three booked for snatching cash

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three miscreants for snatching cash and a smartphone. Investigating officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said the accused were identified as Kuldeep, alias Seepa, Gurpreet, both residents of Bajuha Kalan village, and Varindar, alias Gora, a resident of Bajuha Khurd village. Narindar Singh, a resident of Mohalla Jattpura, Kapurthala, complained to the police that the accused waylaid him near Bajuha Kalan village and snatched Rs 1,300 and a smartphone from him. The IO said a case under Section 309-(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (committing the crime with common intention) of the BNS was registered against the accused.

Couple arrested under NDPS Act

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a couple on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Balveer Chand said 196 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Prince, a resident of Jamsher village, and his wife, Sona, alias Bebi. The IO said a case under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

Two held for consuming heroin

The Shahkotpur police have arrested two drug addicts on the charge of consuming heroin. Investigating officer (IO) and Malsian police post in-charge Buta Ram said the accused were identified as Sukhwindar Singh, alias Sonu, and Lovpreet Singh, alias Labha, both residents of Bhoepur village. The IO said a lighter, a silver paper and a plastic pipe used for consuming drug were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 27/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused, he added.

Three booked for murder

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a mother-son duo and a panchayat member on the charge of murdering a co-villager. SHO Palwindar Singh said the accused were identified as Pushpa Rani, her son Manpreet, alias Gaggi, and Jagtar, alias Beru, all residents of Ladharr Kalan village. The SHO said the accused murdered Lovdeep, alias Labha, of Ladharr village, on May 22. Jeeto, the mother of the deceased, complained to the police that the accused had beaten her son to death. The SHO said a case under Sections 103 (murder), 79 (words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (committing crime with common intention) of the BNS was registered against the accused.

Man held for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of brewing illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Angrej Singh said the accused was identified as Gian Singh, a resident of Kotla Surajmall village. The IO said 200 kg of lahan (raw liquor) and utensils for brewing and storing lahan were recovered from the accused, the IO said. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act was registered against the accused, he said.