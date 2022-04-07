Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

The incidents of crime have been on the rise for the past few days. At least three incidents of firing have taken place in the recent past. The most dreadful of all was the killing of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian during a kabaddi match in Nakodar. The second incident of shootout was in Nawanshahr wherein 30-year-old youth Makhan Kanga was killed on Phillaur-Rahon road in the early hours of the day. Yet another firing incident took place two days ago when AAP worker Vipan Kumar of Hardaspur in Phagwara was shot at.

While several other heinous crimes, including rape incidents, have also been on the rise, the incidents of attack, theft and snatching in broad daylight too are becoming common these days. Such incidents have made the residents feel insecure, especially since there are fewer people going around in the afternoon with weather becoming hot.

On April 3, an employee of Cantonment Board was attacked by over 10 men with sharp-edged weapons at Dussehra Ground. Victim Sumit of Sansarpur is under treatment at a private hospital in Rama Mandi.

On April 4, the Innova car of Prashant Kalia, owner of Social Model School, was set on fire outside his residence by some unknown persons in Gill Colony. The incident occurred around 10 pm and cops are still trying to identify suspects on the basis of video footages gathered from the site.

Same night, miscreants took away all four tyres of a car parked in Shiv Nagar colony in Sodal area. They left the car of Arshdeep Singh stranded on the bricks. Similar incidents also took place in Gopal Nagar area and Laxmipura recently.

In an incident at Tagore Nagar yesterday, a bike-borne youth snatched a purse from a bank official. Victim Manju Kapoor alleged that she was carrying Rs18,000 cash, a gold watch, mobile phone and other items in her purse. She ran after the snatchers but got injured after a fall. The incident got recorded on the CCTV cameras.

On April 4, thieves entered a house at Shiv Vihar during daytime and took away cash and valuables. On April 2, snatchers took on a woman riding Activa along with her husband in Maqsudan and pulled away her gold earrings. In another similar incident on April 1 afternoon, some miscreants had snatched the purse of Dr Ritu Bajaj from Model Town.

Situation UNDER CONTROL, says DCP

Reacting to the growing insecurity among the residents over the increase in incidents of crime and theft, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja said: “I think the incidents of crime are very much under control. It is just that our Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh has issued directions that even the small incidents of crime should be reported. It is just that people are reporting all incidents now that it appears that crime cases are on the rise. We will soon solve these cases and people will be satisfied.”