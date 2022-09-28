Crop damage: Women farmers seek girdawari in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar September 27

Mahila Kisan Union President Rajwinder Kaur Raju has demanded compensation for farmers as thousands of acres of kharif crops across Punjab has been submerged and ruined due to the incessant downpour for the last two days.

The farm leader bemoaned that every farmer has suffered a loss of thousands of rupees due to the destruction of the ripened paddy and cotton crops. “Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, different types of crops in the fields have been affected,” she added.

Raju warned that the unexpected rains could lead to a delay in harvest, a higher moisture content in paddy would affect the yield, the quality of grains, and result in lower remuneration. “In such a situation, the Punjab government should immediately have a girdawari conducted, and provide compensation to the farmers,” she stressed.

The farm leader lamented that the peasants had long been bearing the brunt of weather for many consecutive seasons. “But till now the farmers have not been compensated for the damage caused due to heavy rains, hailstorms, waterlogging, the cotton-bull worm, the shrinking of wheat grains due to hot weather, the Chinese virus and the lumpy skin disease,” she added.

“With grain markets and urban areas submerged in water, she stressed that the rains have exposed the reality. This rainfall would change the cycle of harvesting of paddy and the sowing of wheat, which may aggravate incidents of stubble burning.” she rued.