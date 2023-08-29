Crop loss: SAD to protest 'inadequate' relief to farmers on Sep 6

Jalandhar, August 28
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold a massive protest here on September 6 over alleged inadequate crop loss compensation being doled out to flood-hit farmers.
A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting convened by former MLA and SAD district chief Gurpartap S Wadala. He said the farmers and the community in general had been itself plugging all embankments that got damaged in the floods and the government machinery was nowhere to be seen.
“The AAP government has been busy in holding its campaign in other states. Villagers continue to struggle with the ordeal living in flooded waters for over a month here,” said Wadala.
