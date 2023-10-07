Cross-country race on drug awareness

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab, organised a cross-country race under the theme “Give up Drugs, Adopt Skills” in Nawanshahr. More than 500 students participated in the event.

The event was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa. Before flagging off, Randhawa addressed the participants.

Sports bring harmony in society as everyone take part in games without any distinction on the basis of cast and creed, he said. Randhawa also thanked the university authorities for organising event in collaboration with the district administration, Nawanshahr, and the Department of Sports, Punjab.

Both students and staff participated in the cross country race. The volleyball matches and other sports events were also organised on the occasion under the banner Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Cultural events like giddha, bhangra and others were also performed by the students. A choreography on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was also beautifully presented.

#Nawanshahr