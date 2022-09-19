Cross-country run for BSF women organised

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 18

The Inter-Command Women Cross Country Competition was organised at the Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force Kharkan Camp, Hoshiarpur. As many as 12 Mahila Praharis of the Western Command and Eastern Command of the BSF participated in the 10-km run. The competition was organized according to the rules of the Athletics Federation of India.

SS Mand, Commandant, Subsidiary Training Centre, flagged off the race at 7 am.

The women participants of both the teams performed well and in this competition the team of Eastern Command won by a score of 16 points. Mahila Prahari Avhad Mukta of Punjab Frontier, Western Command completed the 10-km race in 45 minutes 40 seconds and secured the first position.

Addressing the participants, Mand said the main objective of organising the competition was to promote sports activities in the force and also to select the talent and enhance their performance with proper guidance. He appreciated efforts of women participants who participated enthusiastically in the competition and said all the teams showcased true spirit of the game for which all participating team captains and their coaches were also thanked. He also thanked all officers, subordinate officers and other personnel of the Kharkan centre for their contribution and efforts in organising this competition.

