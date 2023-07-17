CRPF jawans, officers extend helping hand

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 16

Officers and jawans from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sarai Khas, have come forward to assist the distressed population in flood-hit areas.

Venturing into the flood-hit areas, they distributed relief materials and extended support to those in need.

On Saturday, the Group Centre, CRPF, sent relief materials in the flood-affected villages such as Lohian Khas, Kotha, Mehrajwala, Chak Bandala, Kang Khurd, Fatehpur Bhagwan, Janian, Sardarwala, Jalalpur Khurd and Khalewal.

The relief materials consisted of breads, juices, biscuits, water bottles, soft drinks, lassi, mathri among other essential items.

Gurshakti Singh Sodhi, DIG Group Centre, CRPF, Jalandhar, said the force, along with other jawans, was dedicated to supporting the community during these tough times. Recognising their responsibility, they promptly dispatched the first consignment of relief material to the flood-affected areas.

Dr RK Damathia, Deputy Inspector General (Medical), Jatinder Pal Singh, Commandant, and other gazetted officers from the Group Centre accompanied the relief material.

“Officers and jawans from the CRPF Sarai Khas have been tirelessly distributing relief materials in flooded villages,” said Commandant Jatinder Pal Singh.