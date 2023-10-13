CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

“Yashaswini”, all-women motorcycle expedition of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), reached city colleges today.

The expedition, having 150 women officers from the CRPF, first reached Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV). Adding a cultural touch to the welcome, students presented a cultural show, featuring everything from traditional dances to contemporary musical acts.

In a collaborative effort, the NCC Unit of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya also organised “Shakti-Utsav@HMV” in honor of the “Yashaswini”.

This expedition, spanning 15 states and two UTs across 10,000 kms from Sri Nagar to Shillong and Kanyakumari to Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, was received with enthusiasm at the college’s auditorium.

The expedition members planted a sapling under the leadership of their team leader Deputy Commandant Tara Yadav. A documentary on the CRPF was shown to the audience. Students of HMV presented cultural items such as patriotic song, cultural dance, nukkad natak and bhangra. Motivational speeches were also delivered. Principal Dr Sareen was presented with a memento by DIGP Gurshakti Singh Sodhi.