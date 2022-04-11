CS pays surprise visit to Kapurthala hospital

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, Gurinderbir Kaur conducted a surprise check in the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital here on Sunday. She visited various wards and talked to patients. She also instructed the doctors deputed at the emergency that no medicine should be prescribed to patients from outside nor any money be charged for any service at the emergency. She said all the health services are being provided to patients for free.

She instructed doctors and staff deputed at the hospital to ensure good health facilities for all patients receiving treatment at the hospital. Staff was also instructed to maintain amiable behaviour to the patients. She asked everyone to come to their duties on time and avoid any kind of carelessness. Staff was also asked to maintain sanitation and cleanliness at the hospital at all times. —