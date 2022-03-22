CT Group holds athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Group of Institutions held its athletics meet for all the students. The day started with the welcome of chief guest Davinder Singh Kang, bronze winner at 2017 Asian Athletics Championship under javelin throw category. He was welcomed by Dr Manbir Singh, CT Group Managing Director and Dr Yogesh Chhabra, Campus Director. The meet started with 100 mt racing for girls and boys. A series of individual events including relay racing, spoon racing, walk racing and three leg racing were held. The winners were later honored by chief guest and campus director. CT Group MD while congratulating the winners said, “Every year through Athletic Meet, we witness a new potential with spirit of sportsmanship. Students put their best efforts in showcasing their talents. The annual meet is a fruitful activity. I congratulate the winners and the participants.”

Tree talk session organised

DD Pant Botanical Society of Post Graduate Department of Botany at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, organised a ‘Tree Talk’ session keeping in view the theme of International Forest Day – ‘Forests and sustainable production and consumption’. The session focused on the urgent need of saving biodiversity and sustainable development for the future well being of human race. The college has a rich biodiversity of trees. The students were acquainted with social and medicinal value of trees. On this occasion Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen stressed upon the need of conservation and saving floral diversity. Dr Anjana Bhatia, Head of Department said we must love and respect trees. Students recited poems and gave speeches on importance of trees.

CBSE XII first term exam results

The students of DIPS School have performed well in the 12th first term examination conducted by CBSE. In Non-Medical, Manreet of DIPS School Kapurthala scored 97.2, in Commerce Manreen Kaur of DIPS School Jalandhar scored 96.8, in Medical Aditi Prabhakar of DIPS School Nurmahal scored 96. DIPS chain MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, CEO Monica Mandotra congratulated all the meritorious students and motivated them to perform well in the Term-II examination.

CURIE grant given by DST

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has added one more feather to its golden cap. KMV has been bestowed with the prestigious ‘CURIE’ grant by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi maintained that this grant of Rs 75 lakh has been awarded to KMV due to its performance in the teaching and learning of the sciences. Many new equipment will be purchased under this opportunity and the scheme will also provide optimal infrastructure facilities for postgraduate teaching and research. Under this grant, KMV will get enhanced funding to improve the skills of teachers by organising faculty training programmes, improved curriculum and emphasis on practical training of the students by providing access to specialised infrastructure and consumables.

Student picked for Ms. India folklore

It was a moment of pride when Harpreet Kaur, a student of B.Sc. Fashion Design Semester 4,Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar participated in Mr and Ms/Mrs. India 2022 Folklore. She not only participated but also got selected for the next rounds. This event was organised by Pure Diamond Crown Event Management and was held on March 20 at Ludhiana. Principal Dr Navjot congratulated Harpreet on her success and wished for her progress. She also appreciated the efforts of Kuldeep Kaur, Head, and Manjeet, Assistant Prof, PG Department of Fashion Designing, for their guidance and support.

Class XII results out

In recently declared CBSE results, XII students of State Public School Shahkot have made a mark of excellence. Harkirat Singh stood first overall in the school results with 96.4% in science stream. In commerce stream, Charanpreet Singh and Jasmeen Kaur got 92 per cent. A student of humanities, Harkirat Singh got 96.4 per cent marks. President Dr Narottam Singh, vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal congratulated and motivated the toppers.

Grade XII Term 1 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Term 1 result of Grade XII in which Nobel School students did well. Gurkirat Singh from commerce stream stood first in the class, Dishant Sarangal from non-medical stream got second position and again from commerce stream Pavneet Kaur got third position. Chairman Prof CL Kochher and Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher congratulated all the students, parents and the staff members for their efforts. They further said the students have been doing great result and urged them to continue. Principal Amita Sharma congratulated the students and motivated them to work hard because the future of the nation rests on the shoulders of the students and therefore they should give their best.

School Carnival organised

MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, organised a two-day Fun Carnival in the school campus. It gave the students a much-needed break for the students after the final exams and Covid confinement. Principal KS Randhawa was the chief guest for the inauguration of the Grand Fete. Stalls of fun games, exciting rides and delectable food were the main attractions of the day. Day one of the fete was exclusively organised for the junior students along with their parents enabling them to enjoy to the fullest.