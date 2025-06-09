CT Group holds street play on child psychology

In a move to raise awareness around mental health and child psychology, the CT Group hosted the theatrical play ‘Kalyug’, presented by Sukh Gill Films.

This impactful production aimed to shed light on the emotional and psychological challenges faced by children in today’s fast-changing world.

Staged in front of an audience of over 300 students, Kalyug delivered a compelling narrative brought to life by cast Gagan, Sarab, Paramjeet, Sharanmeet Kour and Hardeep Singh. The play’s storytelling and powerful performances left a lasting impact on viewers, sparking thoughtful conversation on child behavior and parental understanding.

Dr Arjan Singh, Dean of Student Welfare of the CT Group, was present at the event and lauded the team for addressing such a critical theme. Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director of CT Group, honoured the cast and crew for their outstanding contribution to socially relevant art.

Dr Manbir Singh remarked: “We believe education must address both academic and emotional growth. Hosting Kalyug is part of our ongoing efforts to create socially aware and emotionally intelligent individuals.”

“Kalyug served not only as a medium of artistic expression but also as a tool for promoting awareness and empathy around children’s mental health—a message that deeply resonated with the young audience”, he added.