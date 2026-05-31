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Home / Jalandhar / CT Group honours 1,500 Class X, XII board toppers

CT Group honours 1,500 Class X, XII board toppers

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:04 AM May 31, 2026 IST
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Students display medals and certificates after being honoured at ‘Shining Star Event 2026’.
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The annual ‘Shining Star Event 2026’ was organised by the CT Group of Institutions bringing together nearly 1,500 meritorious students from CBSE, ICSE and PSEB boards across Punjab. The event was dedicated to recognising the academic achievements of students who had excelled in their Class X and Class XII board examinations.

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The celebration witnessed participation from students, parents, school leaders and educators from region’s various educational institutions. The event served as a platform to honour the hard work, dedication and perseverance demonstrated by young achievers while inspiring them to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours.

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The programme was attended by Inderjit Kaur Mann, MLA, Nakodar, as the chief guest. Congratulating the students on their achievements, she encouraged them to pursue studies with dedication and to contribute meaningfully to society and nation-building. In her address, she emphasised the transformative power of education, perseverance and continuous learning in shaping successful futures.

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The event was held in the presence of Charanjit Singh Channi, Chairman, CT Group of Institutions; Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director; Jayaashish Sethi, Director Campus; Dr Sangram Singh, Director Academic Operations; and Dr Vaneet Thakur, Director of Admissions. They congratulated the students and highlighted the importance of quality education, innovation and holistic development in preparing future leaders and responsible citizens.

Students from numerous renowned institutions participated in the celebration, including Cambridge International School Jalandhar, Cambridge International School Nakodar, Akal Galaxy Convent School Lohian Khas, Akal Galaxy Convent School Sultanpur Lodhi, MGN Public School, Army Public School Jalandhar Cantt, Tagore Model School Jalandhar Cantt, Apex International School Nakodar, DIPS Uggi, GTB International School Kapurthala, MGN Adarsh Nagar, MGN Urban Estate, Sri Chaitanya School Malsian, Mother Pride School Malsian, along with many other leading schools from Jalandhar district and surrounding regions.

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The organisers expressed their gratitude to all participating schools, students, parents, educators and supporters for contributing to the success of the event.

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