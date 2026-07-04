CT Group hosts 'Manto De Afsane' bringing timeless stories to life

CT Group hosted 'Manto De Afsane', a thought-provoking theatrical production by Mastane Theater Group that brought the timeless works of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto to life. More than a theatrical performance, the production served as a powerful reflection on society, reminding audiences that the questions Manto raised decades ago remain profoundly relevant in today's world.

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Widely regarded as one of the greatest literary voices of the Indian subcontinent, Manto fearlessly chronicled the realities of the Partition, exposing the devastating consequences of hatred, prejudice, violence, displacement and the erosion of humanity. His stories went beyond politics to explore the complexities of human nature, challenging societal hypocrisy and giving voice to those pushed to the margins. Through 'Manto De Afsane', these narratives find renewed expression on stage, encouraging audiences to reflect on compassion, justice and the values that unite humanity.

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Theatre has always been more than entertainment-it is a medium that preserves history, provokes thought and inspires social change. Recognising its transformative power, CT Group created a platform where literature and performing arts became instruments of learning, dialogue and cultural enrichment. By staging 'Manto De Afsane', the institution reinforced its commitment to nurturing socially conscious individuals who appreciate both artistic excellence and the importance of critical thinking.

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Directed by Aks Mehraj and Sonie Dhillon, the production brings together compelling storytelling, evocative performances and powerful visual expression to recreate the emotional depth of Manto's writings. The play explores themes of communal discord, gender, morality, displacement, resilience and the enduring struggle between humanity and hatred, compelling audiences to confront uncomfortable truths while reaffirming the values of empathy, coexistence and justice.

The production features an accomplished cast including Jaspreet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Sukhjeet Kaur, Firdaus Yasmeen, Parneet Kaur, Puneet Kaur, Ramanjot Kaur, Kabil, Dilverjot Singh, Rohit and other talented theatre artists. Music has been composed by Amandeep, costumes have been supported by Bansi Kaur and Monga General Store, while Simran Gill has designed the makeup.

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Prof (Dr) Manbir Singh, managing director, CT Group, said, "The relevance of Manto lies in his courage to speak the truth and his unwavering faith in humanity. Through this production, we hope to inspire young minds to engage with literature that not only tells stories but also encourages them to question, reflect and become responsible citizens."

Harpreet Singh, vice-chairman, CT Group, added, "Theatre has the unique ability to make history and literature come alive. 'Manto De Afsane' is an opportunity for students and audiences to experience the emotional and social realities captured by Manto while understanding that his message of humanity transcends generations."