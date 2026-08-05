CT Group welcomes 5,000 freshers at ‘Aarambh 2026’

CT Group of Institutions, across its Shahpur and Maqsudan campuses, warmly welcomed more than 5,000 newly-admitted students from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, the North-East and several other parts of the country through its five-day orientation programme, ‘Aarambh 2026’.

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Designed to ensure a smooth transition from school to college, the programme introduced students to the institution’s academic ecosystem, industry-integrated learning, research and innovation initiatives, placement opportunities, entrepreneurship ecosystem, campus life, student clubs, sports facilities, cultural societies, anti-ragging measures and various student support services.

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More than just an orientation, ‘Aarambh’ turned out to be the beginning of a transformational journey where students build lifelong friendships, discover new opportunities, develop confidence and create memories that stay with them throughout their college life. Spread over five days, the programme blends academic learning with entertainment, cultural celebrations and interactive experiences, enabling students to feel welcomed and connected from the very first day.

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At the Shahpur campus, students were enthralled by a power-packed live performance by renowned Punjabi singer Aatish and his band, followed by a soulful Sufi musical evening. The celebrations became even more exciting with special appearances by the star cast of the Punjabi blockbuster ‘Yaar Jigree Kasooti Degree’ and the upcoming film ‘The Great Punjab Robbery’, including Raj Kundra, who interacted with the freshers, shared their experiences and encouraged them to enjoy every moment of college life while staying focused on their aspirations.

Adding a vibrant cultural touch to the celebrations were energetic performances by the institution’s bhangra and giddha clubs, who showcased Punjab’s rich traditions through mesmerising jhumar and luddi performances.

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At the Maqsudan campus, the induction programme commenced with an engaging life skills session by Satpal Kalsi, trainer, Nandi Foundation, organised in collaboration with ICT Academy.

The second day featured an inspiring session by CA Harpreet Singh Kharbanda, Chartered Accountant and Corporate Trainer, who spoke about goal setting, discipline, financial literacy, professional ethics, personality development and lifelong learning. Renowned RJ Urvi further energised the atmosphere with interactive games, motivational stories and engaging conversations, encouraging students to build friendships and confidently embrace campus life. The day concluded with a spectacular live band performance, where students enthusiastically sang, danced and celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.